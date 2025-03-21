All Yellow Jackets

March Madness LIVE Updates: Georgia Tech Women's Basketball vs Richmond

Georgia Tech is set to face Richmond in today's first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament and you can tune in right here for live updates from tonight's game

Jackson Caudell

Mar 7, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Tonie Morgan (5) shoots the ball against NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Tonie Morgan (5) shoots the ball against NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Today is the opening day of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament and Georgia Tech will begin what they hope is a long run when they face Richmond tonight in Los Angeles.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off an ACC Tournament quarterfinal run where they upended Virginia Tech to meet top-seeded NC State in the quarterfinals. Georgia Tech avenged a regular season loss to the Hokies behind a trio of Jackets in double-figures, paced by Tonie Morgan’s 19-point performance. The Yellow Jackets used a strong fourth quarter to break away from the Hokies and secure their fourth quarterfinals appearance under head coach Nell Fortner, and first since 2022. In the quarterfinal round, Tech took No. 1-seeded NC State to the final seconds, dropping a heartbreaking decision, 73-72. The Wolfpack took the lead on a pair of free throws with seven seconds on the clock. Morgan shined once again, dropping 21 points, while Kara Dunn also chipped in 21 points.

Who will win tonight's matchup? Follow along right here for the latest updates from Los Angeles.

1st Quarter

4:50- Georgia Tech trails Richmond 6-5. Yellow Jackets shooting 2-9 to start.

Pretty ugly first quarter for Georgia Tech. Richmond leads 19-7 and the Yellow Jackets are shooting 3-15 to start the game. Long way to go though

2nd Quarter

6:47- Georgia Tech trails Richmond 26-10. Yellow Jackets are 4-20 from the field in this game.

4:47- Georgia Tech trails 33-13.

8-0 run for Georgia Tech after they trailed 33-13. Yellow Jackets trail 33-21 with 1:55 left in the half

Halftime: Georgia Tech trails Richmond 35-23. Yellow Jackets recovered after a huge early deficit but plenty of work to do. Ines Noguero leads GT with seven points

3rd Quarter

Additional Links

How to Watch and Listen: No. 8 Georgia Tech Women's Basketball vs No.9 Richmond In The NCAA Tournament First Round

Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Receive Way-Too-Early Prediction To Upset Clemson In 2025

2026 Georgia Tech RB Target Jayvian Tanelus Schedules Official Visit With the Yellow Jackets

Published |Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Basketball