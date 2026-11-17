Georgia Tech is 4-0 for the first time since 2008-2009 after a second-half performance in which they turned the game around. The Yellow Jackets were down 14 points with just 10 minutes to go, but were able to come back and close out the game. The Yellow Jackets scored 50 points in the second half and made the comeback to close out the game.

As we turn the page, the Yellow Jackets will face Norfolk State. The Spartans come in at 2-3 this season and have lost three consecutive games after a 2-0 start. They have fallen to William & Mary, Old Dominion, and Georgia State. They are looking to get back on track.

Norfolk State is led by Bahsil Laster, who is averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. He’s also been stellar from the free-throw line, shooting 80.4% from the line.

The Spartans are only averaging 66.4 points per game this season and are shooting just 41% from the field. One area to watch is how they pressure the ball and create turnovers and steals. Norfolk State is averaging 8.8 steals per game. Georgia Tech has struggled with turnovers at times, so that will be interesting to see.

Last time out, Jackson Fields was one of the standout players for the Yellow Jackets. He registered a double-double at halftime with 12 points and 10 rebounds. He finished with 14 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks, and a steal. Tylis Jordan finished with a team-high 17 points and added 11 in the second half of the game.

A positive sign for the Yellow Jackets was how many players hit double figures with five against UNC Asheville. Kaiden Bailey was clutch off the bench for the Yellow Jackets and contributed 11 points on 2-for-2 shooting from beyond the arc. His second three-pointer was the biggest that tied the game up late for the Yellow Jackets, who trailed. It was the true freshman's best game of the year.

Who wins?

Georgia Tech is heavily favored on Saturday vs. Norfolk State, with a 94.3% chance to win per ESPN's BPI (Basketball Power Index). Georgia Tech should be able to dominate this game over the Spartans. They are the better team. They are elite on the glass, and their defense should be able to limit an offense that already struggles to score. The Yellow Jackets just need to protect the basketball and make sure they don’t have careless turnovers. That is the only way Norfolk State can stay in the game.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 91, Norfolk State 66