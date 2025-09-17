These Two Players Could Be Big Difference Makers for the Yellow Jackets This Season
Georgia Tech may have found a solution to one of its biggest problems a year ago with two players who look to have big seasons. One is looking for redemption after an injury-riddled year, the other comes from Ohio, looking to do damage outside of the Mid-American Conference and make a name for himself in the ACC and the college basketball world.
Let’s start with the latter from Ohio.
Kam Craft is a big-time shooter
Kam Craft comes over from Miami (OH), where he averaged 13.6 points, three rebounds, and an assist. He is a former four-star recruit. What makes him potent is how lethal he is from beyond the arc, shooting the ball at a 43.1% clip. He also averaged nearly three 3-point field goals per game with the Redhawks.
To put it simply, Craft is a tough shot maker that can catch and shoot, put the ball on the floor, or create for himself. He’s also a microwave capable of going off whenever, evidenced by his 40-point game last season against Toledo. Georgia Tech struggled desperately last season with putting the ball in the basket at certain junctures of the game. Craft can alleviate that problem and be a player who can put the ball in the hoop and stop scoring droughts.
Reeves is a veteran presence
Reeves is a long-tenured Yellow Jacket who, unfortunately, dealt with an injury last season that derailed his senior year and forced him to miss a significant chunk of time. The Yellow Jackets certainly missed his absence, scoring ability, and ability to defend. Fortunately, he was given a medical redshirt and was able to return for one final year. Reeves looks to take advantage and finish his collegiate season strong. Reeves averaged 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and one assist in 2024.
Coach Stoudamire has already talked about the role and expectation that Reeves and Craft have on the team this season and their responsibility for the upcoming season.
“Make shots. They gotta keep the court space, obviously. Kowacie never got on track last year early, and then when he got injured, we shut him down. I look for him to have a bounce-back year. Wasey has the potential to do a lot more. We're to play him some at the four and small ball lineups because he can create opportunities there as well. So he's going to play a big role in this,” said Stoudamire.
“In Kam, we got one of the best shooters in the country. He had a 40-point game last year at Miami (OH). In terms of shooting, we haven't had that since I've been here. The way he can shoot, he can make spot-ups, he can come off picks. He's an evolving playmaker from the standpoint that he's not gonna bring the ball down and do different things. But just trying to get him to be able to make the next read, make pocket passes, come off ball screens, and things of that nature. Both of those guys are gonna have to make shots. We need four to five threes between both of them in a game with our bigs, so they can play in spacing.”
Both players have a lot to prove this season, and will get the opportunity to do it under coach Stoudmire. They both very well may be integral pieces to the success of Georgia Tech, and key difference makers that takes this team to new heights.