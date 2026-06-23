Three Georgia Tech Basketball Players With An NBA Ceiling

It is draft night in the NBA, and while the Yellow Jackets don’t have any players who are NBA prospects this year, that could be a different story next year. Georgia Tech has three players on its current roster who have as good a chance as any to reach the professional level. Today, we take a closer look to see who has an NBA ceiling.

Kayden Allen

Allen is one of the most prolific scorers that you will find, especially in the 2026 cycle. You look at his scoring prowess and ability to hit difficult shots and score at will, and it's like nothing Georgia Tech has had in quite some time. Yes, he is just a freshman, but he has the ability to make an impact like Darryn Peterson or Darius Acuff for this Yellow Jackets program.

Georgia Tech will be in plenty of big non-conference games this season, and Allen will be able to show what he can do on the offensive end. He can be a scoring spark and someone the Yellow Jackets lean on in games to get a bucket and even run the offense. Allen will naturally be able to make the right play and set up the team in the right position consistently. Allen can easily average over 20 points this season, which could put him in some NBA conversations.

Moustapha Diop

Diop is an impactful player on both ends of the floor. With his 6’10 frame and shot-blocking prowess, he is a menace on defense. He can protect the rim, rotate, guard perimeter players, and also recover for major blocks. Offensively, it will be the area to see if he can take the next step in his career to reach his NBA ceiling. We know that he can catch lobs and finish around the rim, but can he add a mid-range game to his arsenal?

Although the NBA doesn’t play how it used to, having a post game could be beneficial for Diop, especially when he is down low. He doesn’t have to be this elite scorer in the paint, but if he can take advantage of his opportunities, it could go a long way. He will already be a good defensive player, but adding to his offensive bag could have him poised for the NBA.

Tylis Jordan

This is an underrated pick, but when you go back to high school and see Jordan play at Shiloh and Wheeler, you see a player who can dominate for stretches of a game, especially offensively. He didn’t play a lot at Ole Miss and redshirted, but now he will get a chance to showcase his skill set on the offensive end. It is simple for Jordan to get buckets. The Yellow Jackets are going to need a long wing/big who can create and score on their own.

Jordan fits that mold, and he is an underrated passer. So imagine, he is scoring buckets and dominating the defense. He starts to generate more attention, which leads to weakside help. Jordan can use that to create for others and give them a bunch of open looks on the perimeter. He can collapse the defense and find the open man, which leads to better shots.

Defensively, Jordan will give the Yellow Jackets a long defender with good lateral quickness and an ability to send back shots. Georgia Tech struggled defensively in the last regime, but Jordna could be a player who contributes on that end and makes his presence felt.