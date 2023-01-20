2024 In-State Prospect Devin Collier Set To Visit Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is going to be hosting some 2024 recruits for visits on campus. One week after having a successful Junior Day, the Yellow Jackets coaching staff is hoping to gain more momentum building for their 2024 class.

One of the visitors in Atlanta today is four-star athlete Jalewis Soloman, who is one of the top targets for the Yellow Jackets. One of the other visitors was 2024 athlete Devin Collier (Lee County, GA).

Collier is an explosive athlete that is starting to get some big offers. Arkansas, Michigan State, and Ole Miss are some of the offers that Collier holds and I think he is a player primed for a big senior season.

Brent Key is looking to build a strong 2024 recruiting class at Georgia Tech Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)

Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)

