Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: Preview, How To Watch, And Prediction

The last game of a three-game homestand for Georgia Tech comes this Saturday and it comes at a time when Georgia Tech basketball needs a win.

Syracuse comes into the game with a 12-7 record, but a solid 5-3 mark in the conference. The Orange nearly upset Miami on Monday (The only ACC team Georgia Tech has beaten) and they could use a win as well.

Syracuse has won four of six games since the holiday break, with its two losses both coming on the road at Virginia (73-66) and Miami (82-78). The Orange have wins over Notre Dame (2), Boston College, Louisville and Virginia Tech on their conference resume and are 2-3 in true road games this season.

Syracuse is not a team that Georgia Tech has had much success with since the Orange joined the ACC. Tech has won five of 12 meetings between the two teams since Syracuse joined the ACC and seven of 15 meetings in the history of the series.

Georgia Tech is looking to snap its four game losing streak on Saturday Georgia Tech Athletics

For Georgia Tech to have a chance in this game, the three-point shooting needs to be markedly better than it was on Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets were coming off of a good shooting performance against the Pitt Panthers, but they turned in their worse shooting night of the season so far.

Tech made a season-low two three-point field goals, and its 2-for-21 percentage (.095) was the lowest for the team since the Jackets went 1-for-11 (.091) against Clemson on Feb. 1, 2017. The Jackets had averaged nine made threes over its previous five games (45-for-120, 37.5 pct.) and was hitting 32.1 percent in ACC play.

The offense has been a major struggle for the team all season, not just three-point shooting. Tech has failed to shoot 40 percent from the floor in two straight games, the first time that has happened since November when the Jackets shot under 40 percent against Northern Illinois, Utah and Marquette in succession. The Yellow Jackets are 2-9 when scoring less than 70 points.

The highlight and strength of this team remains the three-point defense. Tech ranks No. 2 in the ACC and in the top 20 in the nation in three-point defense.

Can Georgia Tech upset Syracuse on Saturday for its second ACC win of the season? Georgia Tech Athletics

After having a stretch of games where he was scoring in double-digits. Miles Kelly has failed to reach more than 10 points in two straight games. Kelly can be the team's top scorer, but they need him to snap out of the funk he has been in.

The Yellow Jackets might be without two of their top players on Saturday. Josh Pastner said during his press conference on Friday that guard Lance Terry is doubtful and forward Tristan Maxwell has been ruled out.

Taking a quick look at Syracuse, they are sixth in the ACC in scoring offense, but 10th in defense. The Orange are not a great rebounding team, ranking 11th in the ACC in rebounding margin. Syracuse is third in the ACC in turnover margin, which could be a key in this game. When Georgia Tech has struggled in games, it has turned the ball over an alarming amount of times.

The top-scorer for Syracuse is Joseph Girard III, who is 5th in the ACC in scoring, averaging 16.9 PPG.

In the newest KenPom ratings, Georgia Tech is 142nd and Syracuse is 88th.

How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Syracuse

Who: Georgia Tech vs Syracuse

When: 12:00 p.m., Saturday

Where: McCamish Pavillion

TV: ACC Regional Sports Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

:Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM | SiriusXM ch. 135 or 194, SXM app 956 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra | Analyst: Randy WatersFollow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics

Prediction:

Georgia Tech will look to snap its four-game losing streak on Saturday Georgia Tech Athletics

Syracuse is not one of the ACC's best teams, but there are not many reasons to trust Georgia Tech to win a game right now. The offense remains a mess and Syracuse can be a tough matchup on any given day for anyone.

Until they can put together some more consistent play on offense, I don't think I can predict the Yellow Jackets to win. Maybe I will be wrong.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 55, Syracuse 62

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

2024 Four-star athlete Jalewis Soloman set to visit Georgia Tech

Former Yellow Jackets ready for NFL divisional round

Ladies snag first ACC win take down Syracuse 69-57

How did Georgia Tech do in the first transfer portal window?

Georgia Tech announces six additional staff members

How does Georgia Tech replace Zamari Walton at cornerback?

Georgia Tech officially announces five transfer additions

Updated ACC Basketball standings after Georgia Tech's loss to NC State

Georgia Tech cornerback Zamari Walton intends to enter transfer portal

Taking an early look at Georgia Tech's 2023 schedule