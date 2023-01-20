2024 Four-Star Athlete Jalewis Solomon Will Be At Georgia Tech For Visit

One of the top prospects in the state of Georgia is taking a visit to The Flats today.

Jalewis Soloman (Schley County, GA) is one of the top 2024 athletes, and getting him on campus is a big win for Brent Key and Georgia Tech. Coming off of a successful Junior Day last weekend, the Yellow Jackets are hoping to keep the momentum going by hosting one of the top prospects in the state.

Lewis plays both wide receiver and defensive back and excels at both of them. He has great size at 6'1 185 LBS and is set for a big senior season.

Being one of the top prospects in the state means that he is going to be coveted by the top programs in the country. Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, and USC have all offered Soloman.

Jalewis Soloman is one of the top 2024 prospects in the state of Georgia 247Sports- Credit: Rusty Mansell

Getting top prospects like Soloman on campus is a huge first step in a recruitment and this is going to be one to follow for the 2024 class.

Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)

Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)

