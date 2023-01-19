Georgia Tech Officially Announces The Addition Of Five Transfers

Georgia Tech has officially announced the addition of five transfer players that have been committed to the Yellow Jackets.

Abdul Janneh (Duquesne), Etinosa Reuben (Clemson), Christian Leary (Alabama), Jordan Brown (Charlotte), and Brett Seither (Georgia) have all signed and enrolled at Georgia Tech and all are going to be participating in spring football.

Janneh is projected to be an outside receiver with his size and ball skills and I think that is the thing that stands out the most when watching him play. Last season, he caught 43 passes for 579 yards and was very good at catching the ball in traffic and winning his matchups.

Reuben is a former three-star recruit and top 500 player from Park Hill South High School in Missouri and during his time with the Clemson Tigers, Reuben tallied 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Here is what 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn had to say about Reuben when he was coming out of high school:

"Interesting frame because of length and shoulder width. A bit of a tweener between defensive end/defensive tackle. Can play defensive end or add weight and move to defensive tackle. Good get-off at snap. Quick, violent hands makes it hard for blockers to engage. Strong and powerful when firing off ball. Can re-direct down line of scrimmage. Has some twitch. Covers ground well in first three steps. Good body control. Needs to add flexibility to bend. Developing technique and combining moves important to taking next step as player. Lower body strength development needed. Speed chasing down plays must improve. Multi-year contributor with starting ability at elite program if off-field development continues. Late round NFL draft pick or free agent.

Etinosa Reuben hopes to be an impact player up front for Georgia Tech Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Due to his size (6'3, 295 LBS), I think Reuben is most likely going to be playing on the interior of the defensive line along with guys like Makius Scott and D'Quan Douse, who both finished the season strong in 2022. He could also play on the edge and it will be interesting to see how new defensive line coach Marco Coleman uses Reuben next season.

Brown was a redshirt freshman for the Charlotte 49ers in 2022 after redshirting his first year on campus in 2021. He has three years of eligibility left. This past season, Brown played 62 offensive snaps over the course of the season including 24 snaps against Maryland in week two for Charlotte. All of his snaps on offense were at the left tackle spot.

He also played 20 snaps on special teams, all on the field goal and PAT units.

Leary is a former top 100 recruit from the class of 2021 and signed with Alabama. During his two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Leary only tallied three catches for 10 yards, but he still has potential. The 5'10 175 LBS wide receiver should compete for playing time immediately.

During his career as a Bulldog, Seither recorded four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. While in Athens, Seither was stuck behind Brock Bowers (the best tight end in the country), Darnell Washington (a potential first-round pick), and freshman Oscar Delp.

Seither is a talented player that was stuck behind a lot of top talent and Faulkner and head coach Brent Key is going to be hoping he can be a complete tight end for the Yellow Jackets.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Updated ACC Basketball standings after Georgia Tech's loss to NC State

Georgia Tech cornerback Zamari Walton intends to enter transfer portal

Taking an early look at Georgia Tech's 2023 schedule

Georgia Tech staff busy handing out 2025 offers

2024 DB Lawson Pritchett recaps Georgia Tech Visit

Jackets falter in the second half, lose fourth straight

Georgia Tech officially announces football coaching staff

Keion White featured in the new 2023 mock draft from The Athletic

Georgia Tech Baseball begins season unranked in D1 top 25 rankings

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh transfers to UMass