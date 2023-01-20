Georgia Tech Basketball Injury Report Ahead Of Matchup With Syracuse

Georgia Tech has lost four games in a row ahead of Saturday's matchup with Syracuse and the Yellow Jackets might be short-handed in the game tomorrow.

When speaking with the media on Friday, Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner discussed a couple of players who might be out for the game on Saturday. He said that guard Lance Terry is doubtful and that Tristan Maxwell would not be playing in this game.

Here are Pastner's complete remarks:

"Lance Terry is doubtful with a hamstring injury and Tristan is out with a hip pointer. Lance is doubtful, I am not sure if he will play tomorrow right now, probably not, but it's doubtful. Tristan will be out, his hip has been bothering him. I was not gonna play him on Tuesday, I asked him at halftime... his hip was really bothering him, he had just hurt his... because I knew we were getting a little stuck scoring and I asked him if he could get in, we might need some shooting, and he said yeah I could try and he got in and I felt he wasn't... he did not look healthy when he was playing and his hip was bothering him so I pulled him out."

Lance Terry is doubtful to play tomorrow against Syracuse Georgia Tech Athletics

If neither guy can go, it is going to make upsetting Syracuse tomorrow even more difficult.

Syracuse has won four of six games since the holiday break, with its two losses both coming on the road at Virginia (73-66) and Miami (82-78). The Orange have wins over Notre Dame (2), Boston College, Louisville, and Virginia Tech on their conference resume and are 2-3 in true road games this season.



Syracuse is not a team that Georgia Tech has had much success with since the Orange joined the ACC. Tech has won five of 12 meetings between the two teams since Syracuse joined the ACC and seven of 15 meetings in the history of the series.

Tech made a season-low two three-point field goals, and its 2-for-21 percentage (.095) was the lowest for the team since the Jackets went 1-for-11 (.091) against Clemson on Feb. 1, 2017. The Jackets had averaged nine made threes over its previous five games (45-for-120, 37.5 pct.) and was hitting 32.1 percent in ACC play.

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse will tip off tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. at McCamish Pavillion.

