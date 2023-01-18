Updated ACC Basketball Standings After Georgia Tech's Loss to NC State

It was another frustrating loss for Georgia Tech and now, the losing streak stands at four games.

The three-pointing shooting is the only thing that kept the Yellow Jackets in the game against Pitt last Saturday, but it is the reason they lost to NC State on Tuesday night. Tech was 2-21 from three-point range and it was the biggest reason they lost the game to the Wolfpack last night.

For the standings, last night's result did nothing to change where Georgia Tech currently is. Tech remains second to last in the ACC, only one spot above Louisville, who remains winless.

Georgia Tech remains near the bottom of the ACC standings Georgia Tech Athletics

While they are no longer undefeated, Clemson remains atop the ACC standings with a 7-1 record. The Tigers are hoping to bounce back from their first ACC loss to Wake Forest this weekend against Virginia Tech.

Miami eeked out a win over Syracuse on Monday night and sits in second place, tied with Wake Forest at 6-2. The Demon Deacons have wins over Clemson and Duke now.

Pitt and Virginia are both at 5-2 and they are followed by a trio of 5-3 teams. North Carolina, NC State, and Syracuse remain just behind the leaders and NC State is currently the hottest team in that group, having won four straight. The Tar Heels and Wolfpack face off this Saturday.

Duke checks in at 4-3 and the Blue Devils are followed by Florida State (4-4) and Boston College (2-6). Virginia Tech is 1-5.

The bottom three teams remain Notre Dame and Georgia Tech, both of whom are 1-7, and then Louisville sits at the bottom at 0-7.

Georgia Tech is back in action this Saturday against Syracuse in Atlanta. Tip-off is set for 12:00 p.m.

ACC Standings:

1. Clemson (7-1)

2. Miami (6-2)

3. Wake Forest (6-2)

4. Pittsburgh (5-2)

5. Virginia (5-2)

6. NC State (5-3)

7. North Carolina (5-3)

8. Syracuse (5-3)

9. Duke (4-3)

10. Florida State (4-4)

11. Boston College (2-6)

12. Virginia Tech (1-5)

13. Notre Dame (1-7)

14. Georgia Tech (1-7)

15. Louisville (0-7)

