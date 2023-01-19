Georgia Tech Announces Six Additional Staff Members

This week, Georgia Tech has announced its new coaching staff and five new transfers now enrolled at Tech. Today, six new staff members were announced as additions to the Yellow Jackets football program.

Let's take a look at who is joining Brent Key's staff.

1. Bill Stewart- Defensive analyst for linebackers

One of the new additions to the staff is former North Gwinnett High School head coach Bill Stewart. He led North Gwinnett to the Georgia 7A state championship in 2017 – the first football state title in school history – and four region championships. He led all six of his NGHS teams to at least the second round of the state playoffs.

Prior to his six seasons at North Gwinnett, Stewart also served as head coach at Etowah H.S. in nearby Woodstock, Ga. (2006-11) and James Clemens H.S. in Madison, Ala. (2012-13). Etowah won three region championships under his leadership, giving him seven region titles in 12 seasons as a head coach in the state of Georgia. He has totaled more than 100 victories in his 14 overall seasons as a head coach.

2. Errin Joe- General Manager

A familiar face is going to be the new general manager for the Yellow Jackets.

Joe returned to The Flats after spending the 2022 season as assistant director of player personnel at Alabama, where he helped the Crimson Tide recruit the nation’s No. 1-ranked incoming class. During his time at Alabama, he was named one of college football’s rising stars in personnel and recruiting staffers by On3.

Prior to his 10-month stint at Alabama, Joe was hired as director of recruiting at UConn. He served in the role for two months before joining the Crimson Tide.

From 2018-21, Joe was a member of Georgia Tech’s football staff. He came back to Tech in 2018 as a graduate assistant, working with the Yellow Jackets’ offensive line. He held that role for three seasons before moving into recruiting as Tech’s associate director of player personnel in 2021.

As a student-athlete, Joe started 16 games over his final two seasons at Georgia Tech (2014-15). He started the final seven games of the 2014 campaign at right tackle, helping anchor an offensive front that led the nation in rushing with a school record 342.1 yards per game and allowed just 0.79 sacks per game, good for second nationally.

Brent Key made six additional hires to his staff today Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

3. Beau Davidson- Director of player personnel

Davidson comes to Georgia Tech after spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons as director of player personnel at Texas Tech and UConn, respectively.

Prior to his one-year stints at Texas Tech and UConn, Davidson spent four seasons in the Atlantic Coast Conference at as a member of the football staff at Virginia Tech (2018-20), including the final two in the Hokies’ player personnel department. He was promoted to VT’s director of recruiting in 2020

4. Tim McFarlin- Director of High School Relations

Like Stewart, McFarlin is coming to Georgia Tech after a very successful run as a Georgia High School head coach.

In addition to four state championships, McFarlin’s teams compiled 11 region titles and a 216-60-2 overall record (.781), making him the winningest coach in North Fulton County history.

5. Amanda Skipwith- Assistant director of recruiting operations

Skipwith comes to Georgia Tech from Alabama, where she served as recruiting operations coordinator in 2022. In her role, she helped the Crimson Tide sign the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class.

6. Josh Thompson- Director of Football Operations

Thompson previously served as director of football operations at Louisville (2019-22) and assistant athletics director for football and equipment operations at Appalachian State (2014-18).

In today's world of college football, support staffs are getting bigger and more important. Each of these hires has experience at winning programs, whether it be at the high school level or at college, and will play an important role in shaping up the new era of Georgia Tech Football under Key.

