Former Yellow Jackets Ready For NFL Divisional Round

Three former Georgia Tech players are going to be in action this weekend, with two of them facing off against each other. Two other Yellow Jackets are members of practice squads of teams playing this weekend.

The game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs is going to feature Harrison Butker, former Georgia Tech kicker, and Adam Gotsis, former Georgia Tech defensive lineman. The Chiefs were off last weekend while Gotsis and the Jaguars completed one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history against the Los Angeles Chargers, coming back from a 27-point deficit.

Adam Gotsis and the Jaguars are in the divisional round of the NFL Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The game is slated to kick off at 4:30 on Saturday in Kansas City.

Butker has been one of the best kickers in the NFL for the past few seasons, but he has struggled with injuries and some misses this season. Still, Butker will get a week off since the Chiefs clinched a first-round bye yesterday after beating the Raiders.

This season, Butker is 18-24 on field goals and 38-41 on extra points. His six missed field goals are the most in his NFL career.

Gotsis has helped the Jaguars make their first playoff appearance since the 2017 season. This season, Gotsis has tallied 19 tackles, two sacks, and two pass deflections. He had one tackle against the Chargers.

On Sunday night, Jordan Mason and the San Francisco 49ers are going to host the Dallas Cowboys with a chance to advance to the NFC Championship. Mason got his first action in the NFL playoffs last week, carrying the ball twice for 12 yards. He has become one of the backups to superstar Christian McCaffrey and could see some carries this weekend.

This season, Mason has played in 16 games and carried the ball 43 times for 258 yards and one touchdown. He has averaged six yards per carry and his longest carry of the season has been 55 yards.

Former Yellow Jackets safety Juanyeh Thomas is a member of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad and former Yellow Jackets offensive tackle Devin Cochran is a member of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.

Good luck to all of the former Georgia Tech stars this weekend!

