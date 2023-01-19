How Will Georgia Tech Replace Zamari Walton At Cornerback?

I wrote just a few weeks ago about how the return of Zamari Walton cemented Georgia Tech as having one of the best secondaries in the ACC.

The times have changed.

Yesterday, Walton announced his intention to enter the transfer portal in a surprising move. Now, I still think with LaMiles Brooks, Myles Sims, Clayton Powell-Lee, and K.J. Wallace, that Georgia Tech can have a good secondary, but Walton did show considerable improvement last season from a coverage standpoint and has been a leader for the team. Tech is already losing experienced players like Keion White, Charlie Thomas, and Ace Eley and now you can add Walton to that list.

So who steps up now that Walton is gone?

Kenan Johnson could have a bigger role next season for Georgia Tech Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

There are a number of candidates that I think are going to compete for the spot opposite of Sims. Kenan Johnson, Kenyatta Watson Jr, and Ahmari Harvey were listed as the backups last season on the depth chart and I think they will get the first crack at the job.

Out of the three players, Johnson played the most snaps last season by a considerable amount. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Johnson played 161 total snaps for the Yellow Jackets and finished with a 69.9 grade overall, which is solid. Johnson finished the season with 12 tackles and one pass deflection.

Watson played 67 snaps last season and finished with a 51.7 grade on PFF. Watson totaled seven tackles last season.

Harvey only played 12 snaps after transferring in from Auburn.

This is now going to be a position to watch heading into spring practice. Johnson has the experience over the other corners, but he will have to compete for the job. Both Watson and Harvey are talented and can challenge for playing time next season

In terms of young players and recruits, Steven Jones Jr is the lone cornerback that Georgia Tech signed in this recruiting class, but it might be too much to ask of a freshman to step on the field right away and start, though nothing can ever be completely ruled out. I also would not rule out a transfer addition after the spring if the coaches are not comfortable with the players they have and where they are at.

I would expect there to be a rotation of players getting reps in the spring and competing for this job and it is going to be one of the key positions to watch all the way into next season.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)

Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)

