2024 Running Back Target Set To Visit Georgia Tech This Weekend

Yesterday, two of Georgia Tech's 2024 targets announced that they would be on campus for visits this weekend (Offensive Tackle Marcus Mascoll and athlete Jaylin Lackey), and today, another prospect confirmed that he would be on campus.

David Eziomume (North Cobb, GA) will be in Atlanta this weekend for a visit and he is one of the top prospects for new Georgia Tech running backs coach Norval McKenzie.

Eziomume is a complete running back and is going to be noticed a lot more over the spring and the summer. He is already getting noticed by some big schools and holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Miami, Louisville, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, and South Carolina. More offers are sure to come as well.

Georgia Tech only added one running back in its 2023 class and got a transfer from the portal (Trevion Cooley, Louisville).

How much can Brent Key improve Georgia Tech's recruiting? Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It is a good thing that Eziomume is going to be on campus and hopefully McKenzie and the rest of the staff are going to be working on this recruitment in the spring and the summer.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

