2024 Running Back Target Set To Visit Georgia Tech This Weekend
Yesterday, two of Georgia Tech's 2024 targets announced that they would be on campus for visits this weekend (Offensive Tackle Marcus Mascoll and athlete Jaylin Lackey), and today, another prospect confirmed that he would be on campus.
David Eziomume (North Cobb, GA) will be in Atlanta this weekend for a visit and he is one of the top prospects for new Georgia Tech running backs coach Norval McKenzie.
Eziomume is a complete running back and is going to be noticed a lot more over the spring and the summer. He is already getting noticed by some big schools and holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Miami, Louisville, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, and South Carolina. More offers are sure to come as well.
Georgia Tech only added one running back in its 2023 class and got a transfer from the portal (Trevion Cooley, Louisville).
It is a good thing that Eziomume is going to be on campus and hopefully McKenzie and the rest of the staff are going to be working on this recruitment in the spring and the summer.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
