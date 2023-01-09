Former Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson is heading to the College Football Hall of Fame.

The induction class was announced today and the former Yellow Jackets head coach was one of many inductees into the 2023 class for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Former Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson will be in the College Football Hall of Fame © Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

He led the Jackets to nine bowl appearances and three Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Games and was named ACC Coach of the Year three times (2008, 2009, and 2014) during his 11 seasons at Tech. He was selected as National Coach of the Year by CBS Sportsline in 2008, marking the second time in his career that he received National Coach of the Year honors (Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year – 2004, Navy).

Here is what Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt had to say about Johnson being inducted into the Hall of Fame:

"On behalf of the entire Georgia Tech community, congratulations to Coach Johnson on his selection for induction to the College Football Hall of Fame,” Batt said. “Coach Johnson led our football program to great heights during his 11 seasons on The Flats, while also producing outstanding men that have gone on to enjoy success on and off the field. He is a Georgia Tech legend and it is fitting that he now stands among the greatest coaches in college football history.”

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key had this to say about Johnson being inducted:

"Congratulations to Coach Johnson on his induction to the College Football Hall of Fame,” Key said. “He truly deserves to join Heisman, Alexander, and Dodd as Georgia Tech’s Hall of Fame coaches due to the great success that he brought to The Flats. As an alumnus, I’m grateful for the legacy that he built here at Georgia Tech. I ask that Tech fans everywhere join me in thanking and congratulating him, his family, and all of his former and players for this much-deserved honor"

Johnson and the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be officially inducted on Dec. 5 at the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas. His enshrinement will be commemorated at the College Football Hall of Fame, which is located in downtown Atlanta, less than a mile from Georgia Tech’s midtown campus.

