The 2022-2023 college football season is now officially over and now everyone can start looking forward to the 2023 season.

Georgia Tech is hoping to return to a bowl game and have its first winning season since 2018. If head coach Brent Key is going to do that, they are going to have to navigate a schedule that has tough opponents on it, which is not unusual for the Yellow Jackets.

As soon as the game between Georgia and TCU ended, ESPN released its way too early top 25 for next season, and while Georgia Tech was not on it, some Georgia Tech opponents were.

Georgia Tech will have to navigate another tough schedule in 2023 Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

So who are some of the Georgia Tech opponents in 2023 that made the list?

As you might expect, Georgia is going to be leading the list and is ranked No. 1. The Bulldogs are going to return another loaded roster and even though they are going to be missing key pieces such as Stetson Bennett, Jalen Carter, Darnell Washington, Kelee Ringo, Nolan Smith, and others, this is still going to be one of the top teams in the country once again in 2023. The good news for Key and the Yellow Jackets is that Georgia must come to Atlanta for the annual rivalry game at the end of the season.

Another one you might expect to be on the list is reigning ACC champion Clemson, who comes in at No.15. The Tigers are going to be losing some pieces from a loaded defensive line, but talented young quarterback Cade Klubnik and running back Will Shipley should keep the Tigers near the top of the ACC. The date for the game against Clemson has yet to be announced and it is a road game for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech must travel to Clemson next season Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech has had North Carolina's number for the past couple of seasons, but the Tar Heels did make the list at No. 21. North Carolina is going to return one of the nation's best quarterbacks in Drake Maye and former Yellow Jackets receiver Nate McCollum and former defensive back Derrik Allen will be suiting up on the other side for North Carolina. North Carolina will probably have one of the best offenses in the ACC yet again, but they have a lot of defensive issues to sort out.

Georgia is not the only SEC opponent that Georgia Tech is going to be facing next season. Ole Miss, who is No.20 in this ranking, will host the Yellow Jackets and Georgia Tech is hoping to avoid last year's 42-3 disaster (which happened under former coach Geoff Collins). The Rebels will have one of the best running backs in the country in Quinshon Judkins and Lane Kiffin is still one of the best play callers in the game. Oxford is a tough place to play and Georgia Tech will need to be ready.

One opponent that was not ranked on the list is the first opponent for Georgia Tech in 2023 and that is the Louisville Cardinals. Louisville will have former player Jeff Brohm leading the program now and that is a team that I think could surprise some people next season. The Yellow Jackets and the Cardinals will kick off their seasons in Mercedes Benz Stadium on September 2nd.

How much will Georgia Tech be improved in 2023? Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech was 4-4 over the last eight games under Key and has done a lot of shifting with the roster and coaching staff. Key brought in Georgia quality control analyst and former MTSU and Southern Miss offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to call plays and coach tight ends for the Yellow Jackets. Norval McKenzie is coming over from Vanderbilt to coach running backs, Geep Wade (last coached at App State) will lead the offensive line, and Josh Crawford (last coached at Western Kentucky) will coach the receivers.

On defense, Andrew Thacker will remain the defensive coordinator and Travares Tillman will remain the defensive backs coach. Jason Semore will now coach special teams, Marco Coleman has returned to coach the defensive line, and Kevin Sherrer (last coached with the New York Giants) will be the linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator.

The Yellow Jackets are also going to be bringing in nine (as of now) new transfers to be impact players. Quarterback Haynes King (Texas A&M), running back Trevion Cooley (Louisville), Wide receivers Chase Lane (Texas A&M), Abdul Janneh (Duquesne), and Christian Leary (Alabama), tight end Jackson Long (USF), offensive lineman Jordan Brown (Charlotte), and linebackers Andrew White Jr (Texas A&M) and Braelen Oliver (Minnesota). All nine guys figure to be instant impact players and try to help turn the team around.

There are going to be multiple ranked opponents on Georgia Tech's schedule next year if you believe ESPN. It will be up to Key and the rest of the staff to have them ready to take on the challenges that each will bring.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Former Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Georgia Tech will host two top targets for the 2024 class

Georgia Tech Basketball vs Notre Dame: Preview, how to watch, and prediction

Which former Georgia Tech stars are heading to the NFL Playoffs?

Georgia Tech has done an excellent job of adding talent to wide receiver room

Georgia Tech lands Alabama transfer wide receiver Christian Leary

Who could be the top targets at tight end for Georgia Tech in 2024?

Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Ryan King transfers to East Carolina

Georgia Tech Weekly Recruiting Update- 1/2-1/7

Duquesne transfer wide receiver Abdul Jenneh commits to Georgia Tech