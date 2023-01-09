Two 2024 Targets Set To Visit Georgia Tech This Weekend

Georgia Tech added three more transfers to their 2023 class this past weekend and after hosting some top targets last weekend, Georgia Tech is going to have two of their 2024 targets on campus this weekend.

South Gwinnett teammates Jaylin Lackey and Marcus Mascoll are both going to be visiting Georgia Tech this weekend. Lackey is one of the top athlete targets on the board for the Yellow Jackets and Mascoll is going to be a target along the offensive line.

Lackey is a 6'0 180 LBS athlete that excels at playing both cornerback and receiver. He is a fast player with good ball skills and he puts that to use on whichever side of the ball he is on. This is a recruitment that is going to be worth keeping an eye on, even though it is early on in this 2024 recruiting cycle. Keeping versatile players like this in their own backyard is a must for Key and the staff going forward through the 2024 class and beyond.

Brent Key is working on building the 2024 class for Georgia Tech? Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Mascoll is a talented prospect at 6'5 300 LBS and moves well for his size. He is likely to play tackle (but can play guard at the next level and is in line for a big senior season that will be seeing him land more offers. Mascoll also has offers from Pitt and LSU and is sure to be earning more as the next recruiting cycle heats up in the spring and summer.

Georgia Tech has one commitment for 2024 so far in four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). He will be the centerpiece for Brent Key and the staff this recruiting cycle and a great prospect to build around.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

