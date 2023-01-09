Two 2024 Targets Set To Visit Georgia Tech This Weekend
Georgia Tech added three more transfers to their 2023 class this past weekend and after hosting some top targets last weekend, Georgia Tech is going to have two of their 2024 targets on campus this weekend.
South Gwinnett teammates Jaylin Lackey and Marcus Mascoll are both going to be visiting Georgia Tech this weekend. Lackey is one of the top athlete targets on the board for the Yellow Jackets and Mascoll is going to be a target along the offensive line.
Lackey is a 6'0 180 LBS athlete that excels at playing both cornerback and receiver. He is a fast player with good ball skills and he puts that to use on whichever side of the ball he is on. This is a recruitment that is going to be worth keeping an eye on, even though it is early on in this 2024 recruiting cycle. Keeping versatile players like this in their own backyard is a must for Key and the staff going forward through the 2024 class and beyond.
Mascoll is a talented prospect at 6'5 300 LBS and moves well for his size. He is likely to play tackle (but can play guard at the next level and is in line for a big senior season that will be seeing him land more offers. Mascoll also has offers from Pitt and LSU and is sure to be earning more as the next recruiting cycle heats up in the spring and summer.
Georgia Tech has one commitment for 2024 so far in four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). He will be the centerpiece for Brent Key and the staff this recruiting cycle and a great prospect to build around.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
