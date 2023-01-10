Skip to main content

Clemson Defensive Lineman Transfer Etinosa Reuben Commits To Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has added a transfer defensive lineman from an ACC rival

Georgia Tech has made another addition through the transfer portal, this time on the defensive line. 

Clemson transfer Etinosa Reuben is going to be playing for the Yellow Jackets next fall. He is committing to Georgia Tech after a visit and he is going to be vying for playing time next season. 

Reuben is a former three-star recruit and top 500 player from Park Hill South High School in Missouri and during his time with the Clemson Tigers, Reuben tallied 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks. 

Here is what 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn had to say about Reuben when he was coming out of high school:

"Interesting frame because of length and shoulder width. A bit of a tweener between defensive end/defensive tackle. Can play defensive end or add weight and move to defensive tackle. Good get-off at snap. Quick, violent hands makes it hard for blockers to engage. Strong and powerful when firing off ball. Can re-direct down line of scrimmage. Has some twitch. Covers ground well in first three steps. Good body control. Needs to add flexibility to bend. Developing technique and combining moves important to taking next step as player. Lower body strength development needed. Speed chasing down plays must improve. Multi-year contributor with starting ability at elite program if off-field development continues. Late round NFL draft pick or free agent.

Etinosa Reuben

Etinosa Reuben is the first defensive line transfer this offseason for Georgia Tech

Due to his size (6'3, 295 LBS), I think Reuben is most likely going to be playing on the interior of the defensive line along with guys like Makius Scott and D'Quan Douse, who both finished the season strong in 2022. He could also play on the edge and it will be interesting to see how new defensive line coach Marco Coleman uses Reuben next season. 

This is a solid addition for Georiga Tech that provides depth at a minimum and he could become a contributor next season. 

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
  • Nacari Ashley, Athlete
  • Evan Dickens, Running Back
  • Ezra Odinjor, Edge
  • Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
  • Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
  • Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
  • Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
  • Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
  • Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
  • Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
  • Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
  • Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
  • Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
  • Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
  • Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
  • Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
  • Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
  • Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

