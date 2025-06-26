2026 WR Target Kavon Conciauro Cuts List of Schools to Five, Announces Commitment Date
Kavon Conciauro is set to commit on July 11th he announced in a post on his X page.
His final five includes Mississippi State, Auburn, Duke, Georgia, and Georgia Tech.
A lot has changed since I last saw him in May during spring practice with the Yellow Jackets landing five WR commits that including Darnell Collins, Jeremy Winston, Isaac Obrokta, Kentrell Davis, Jeffar Jean-Noel. Conciauro has a lot of potential and is one of the most physically imposing receivers you will see on the gridiron.
Here is a breakdown of his game and my honest assessment from what I saw back then
“When you watch him play, his physicality stands out to you instantly. He has strong, physical hands that allow him to box out defenders and also sky over them for easy catches. He is also tough to bring down in the open field with his YAC ability and strong lower-body frame. Also, you better watch him when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands because he will pancake you and completely eradicate you from the picture.”
“I am a big dude, and when you are big, you have to be physical. In this sport, you have to be physical. It’s a thing I take pride in, and being physical. It’s something I try and excel in. I feel like my ability to go and get 50/50 balls, the ability to get in and out of breaks, I can run any route you want me to. I understand defenses and what the opening defense is going to be. I feel like a lot of guys my size don’t have that. I feel like that sets me apart,” said Conciauro.
“My honest assessment is that Conciauro would fit in with Georgia Tech like a glove. He has a good attitude and character about him that is all about football and getting better. Personally, I could see him making an impact on Day 1 if he were to become a Yellow Jacket. It will be hard to keep him off the field, especially with the versatile skillset he has. To put it simply, Conciauro is a different breed.”
The Georgia Tech wide receiver room is crowded to say the least, and it will be interesting to see if they will add more to the room. Georgia Tech has 17 commits in the 2026 class and is quickly approaching 20. For comparison, the Yellow Jackets only took 24 commits in the 2024 class. Conciauro is a top prospect, but will they take a sixth WR commit