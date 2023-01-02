Early Look At Potential Top Targets At Running Back For The 2024 Class

The 2023 class won't officially wrap up until the next signing period is over in February, but it is never too early to look ahead to the upcoming class next year.

One thing that Brent Key is going to have to improve is the overall recruiting ranking for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech finished 57th in the 247Sports Composite and 12th in the ACC but with four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams already on board for the 2024 class, things are looking up for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets already have their quarterback on board, but what about other positions? Who could be some of the top targets for Georgia Tech in 2024?

Let's take an early look at the running back position.

Who are the early targets for Georgia Tech at running back for the 2024 class? 247Sports- Credit: Chris Brooks

The key thing to know for the 2024 class at running back is that Georgia Tech has a new running backs coach. Norval McKenzie is coming over from Vanderbilt and has had a previous stop at Louisville as well. McKenzie has also spent time as a recruiting coordinator during the course of his career and I think he could be a big help in recruiting for the Yellow Jackets.

McKenzie has been offering 2024 running backs since arriving in Atlanta and there are five guys I think Georgia Tech fans should be familiar with.

Kedren Young (Lufkin, TX) was recently offered by McKenzie and held an offer from Vanderbilt when McKenzie was a coach there. Young is 5'10 210 LBS and is a physical runner who knows how to get extra yards. He holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Texas Tech, UTSA, and Colorado State. Keep an eye out and see if Georgia Tech can get him on campus.

Da'Juan Riggs (St. Johns, Washington D.C) received an offer from McKenzie and the Yellow Jackets just last week and he has been racking in offers lately. The 6'0 202 LBS running back has received offers from Oregon, Boston College, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt, and USF, among others. He is another guy that I am sure Georgia Tech would love to get on campus if they can get momentum in this recruitment.

Duke Watson (Mary Persons, GA) received an offer from Georgia Tech right before Christmas and he is one to watch, as I think he is one of the most underrated running backs in the state of Georgia. Watson holds offers from Penn State, Charlotte, East Carolina, Boston College, Kansas, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, and Marshall.

Micah Welch (Baldwin, GA) is a smaller back than some of the others on this list (5'9 195), but he is talented and has been on campus before in Atlanta. Welch holds offers from NC State, Louisville, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Liberty. It should be noted that Welch was a recruit offered by former running backs coach Mike Daniels and he visited in June and March of 2022 before Brent Key was named head coach. Georgia Tech could still be pursuing Welch with McKenzie as the running backs coach, but it should be noted he was offered under a previous coach.

TJ Engleman de-committed from Georgia Tech in September 247 Sports

The last guy I will note for now is former commit TJ Engleman (Hughes Center, OH). Engleman was offered by Daniels and committed to the Yellow Jackets last summer before de-committing in September. Engleman is a speedy back and could still be a target for the new offensive staff for the Yellow Jackets, but that remains to be seen.

Those five players are the guys I would keep an eye on for now, but new offers could still come in because it is still early in the process. Keep an eye out here at AllYellowJackets.com for the latest recruiting news and new offers from Georgia Tech for the 2024 recruiting class.

