Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Athlete Jaylin Lackey

One of the most under-the-radar athletes in the state of Georgia for the 2024 recruiting class now has a Georgia Tech offer.

Jaylin Lackey (South Gwinnett, GA) picked up his offer from Brent Key and Georgia Tech yesterday and Lackey is going to be seeing more offers roll in soon. He plays cornerback and wide receiver for South Gwinnett High School and keeping versatile players like this in their own backyard is a must for Key and the staff going forward through the 2024 class and beyond.

Lackey is a 6'0 180 LBS athlete that excels at playing both cornerback and receiver. He is a fast player with good ball skills and he puts that to use on whichever side of the ball he is on. This is a recruitment that is going to be worth keeping an eye on, even though it is early on in this 2024 recruiting cycle.

Brent Key is looking to improve Georgia Tech's recruiting in the next class Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class finished ranked 57th in the 247Sports composite and 12th in the ACC. Georgia Tech is already off to a good start in 2024 with the commitment of four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams and he is going to be the centerpiece of the class.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech offers four-star offensive tackle Ethan Calloway

Georgia Tech adds South Carolina State and Gardner-Webb to future schedules

Georgia Tech Basketball vs Virginia: Game Preview and Prediction

Analyzing Georgia Tech's offensive line after signing day

Georgia Tech linebackers coach Jason Semore nominated for FootballScoops Linebackers coach of the year

Georgia Tech linebacker Ace Eley to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Georgia Tech offers 2024 offensive tackle Andrew Rosinski

Georgia Tech offers 2024 offensive tackle Web Davidson

Georgia Tech Offers 2024 athlete Kahnen Daniels

Georgia Tech Offers 2024 four-star tight end Caleb Odom