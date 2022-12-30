Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Athlete Jaylin Lackey
One of the most under-the-radar athletes in the state of Georgia for the 2024 recruiting class now has a Georgia Tech offer.
Jaylin Lackey (South Gwinnett, GA) picked up his offer from Brent Key and Georgia Tech yesterday and Lackey is going to be seeing more offers roll in soon. He plays cornerback and wide receiver for South Gwinnett High School and keeping versatile players like this in their own backyard is a must for Key and the staff going forward through the 2024 class and beyond.
Lackey is a 6'0 180 LBS athlete that excels at playing both cornerback and receiver. He is a fast player with good ball skills and he puts that to use on whichever side of the ball he is on. This is a recruitment that is going to be worth keeping an eye on, even though it is early on in this 2024 recruiting cycle.
The Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class finished ranked 57th in the 247Sports composite and 12th in the ACC. Georgia Tech is already off to a good start in 2024 with the commitment of four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams and he is going to be the centerpiece of the class.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
