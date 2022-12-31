Georgia Tech Loses to Virginia, Drops to 0-3 in ACC Play

Georgia Tech trailed by two near the end of the first half and the Yellow Jackets were giving the 13th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers all they could handle in Atlanta. A 25-0 run that extended into the second half shut the door on any chance of an upset and Virginia blew out Georgia Tech on their home floor.

Virginia came into the game losers of two of their last three and needed a win to stay near the top of the ACC. Georgia Tech remains winless in ACC play with another blowout loss to a conference opponent.

The first half was a success for Georgia Tech right up until the very end. The Yellow Jackets went with a different starting lineup today using Lance Terry, Kyle Sturdivant, Deebo Coleman, Jalon Moore, and Rodney Howard.

Georgia Tech is now 0-3 in ACC play Georgia Tech Athletics

UVA leaped out to an 8-2 start before Georgia Tech was able to scrap their way to a run to make it a 10-9 game in favor of Virginia. The Cavaliers were able to extend the lead with a run of their own to make it 21-12, but the Yellow Jackets once again bounced back and made a game of it with a run of their own.

While he has been a starter for some of the year, Miles Kelly was brought off the bench today and he did a good job of getting the offense going.

The biggest turn in the game came with 2:58 remaining in the first half. Against North Carolina a few weeks ago, Georgia Tech gave up a big run at the end of the first half and they could not recover in the second half. A similar outcome awaited Georgia Tech in the final 2:58 in the first half. The Cavaliers went on a 9-0 run to make it an 11-point lead at the half.

Georgia Tech's offense shot 45% in the first half and 43% from three-point range and the Yellow Jackets won the rebound battle 13-11. 11 turnovers killed Tech in the first half however and UVA was able to score 14 points off of those turnovers. Three of the 11 turnovers came in the last three minutes in the first half. Kelly led Georgia Tech with nine points.

Virginia was able to shoot 52% from the floor and 53% from three-point range. Georgia Tech has had one of the best perimeter defenses in the country, but Virginia was able to be efficient in scoring.

Georgia Tech had a problem turning the ball over against Virginia Georgia Tech Athletics

Things did not get any better for Georgia Tech in the second half. The Yellow Jackets did not score for nearly six minutes and UVA was able to stretch the lead to 27 and Tech was not able to close the gap by any significant means.

For the game, Georgia Tech shot 44% from the field and three-point range. The biggest difference in the game was the Yellow Jackets committing 23 turnovers. That is an unacceptable number, even against a good defensive team like Virginia. Kelly led the way for Tech with 20 points.

Tech joins Louisville and Notre Dame as the other 0-3 teams in the ACC.

The loss drops Georgia Tech to 7-6 this season and 0-3 in ACC play. Things do not get easier for the Yellow Jackets and they will play host to Miami on Wednesday. The Hurricanes are winners of nine in a row and playing with a lot of confidence.

Georgia Tech vs Miami will tip off at 7:00 p.m. in Atlanta on Wednesday.

