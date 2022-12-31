Three Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Loss to Virginia

A two-point game towards the end of the first half turned into a blowout quickly due to a 27-2 run that extended into the second half. Georgia Tech was hanging around with No. 13 Virginia for much of the first half, but the big run during the last three minutes of the first half and into the second half sunk any chance for the Yellow Jackets to pull an upset.

Georgia Tech is now one of three ACC teams that is now 0-3 in conference play (Notre Dame and Louisville are the others). The Yellow Jackets have lost every conference game by double digits and things are not going to get any easier for Georgia Tech with No. 14 Miami coming to Atlanta on Wednesday night.

So what are the biggest takeaways from yet another blowout loss for Georgia Tech?

3. Turnovers were a big difference in this game

Georgia Tech committed 23 turnovers in the loss to Virginia Georgia Tech Athletics

When playing an elite team like Virginia that is well-rounded on both offense and defense, every possession is critical and turnovers can be costly for any team hoping to beat the Cavaliers. Georgia Tech did a horrendous job of taking care of the basketball, committing 23 turnovers, including 11 in the first half.

Georgia Tech has been a good team in terms of taking care of the basketball and not turning the ball over this season. Tech’s turnover rate of 10.1 per game is a full turnover better than the best rate the Yellow Jackets have recorded for a full season going back to the 1992-93 season. The previous best is 11.2 accomplished in 2020-21 and 2015-16.

2. Georgia Tech gave up another run at the end of the first half that was costly

Virginia took control of the game against Georgia Tech with a 27-2 run Georgia Tech Athletics

In the loss to North Carolina a few weeks ago, Georgia Tech was playing a close first half and then the Tar Heels went on a big run to close out the first half and then kept the Yellow Jackets at arm's length the rest of the game. Today, a similar run kept Georgia Tech from making a game against Virginia.

Trailing only by two with 2:58 remaining in the first half, Virginia started a 25-0 run that extended into the second half and the Yellow Jackets could not make it a game. For Georgia Tech to turn this season around, one of the keys to doing so will be to make sure that other teams don't get momentum at the end of halves with big runs. More offensive consistency could help with this issue.

1. This season could be on the verge of slipping away

Georgia Tech is now 0-3 in ACC play Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech is now 0-3 in ACC play and every loss has been by double digits. The Yellow Jackets' overall record is at 7-6 and most of the wins this season have been against overmatched opponents. With Miami coming to town on Wednesday, an 0-4 start in conference play is a real possibility and Georgia Tech's season could be on the verge of sliding downhill fast.

After how poorly last season went and given the poor start this season, the heat could be turning up on head coach Josh Pastner. New athletic director J Batt did not hire Pastner, which makes his situation more difficult for him. There is still time to get the season turned around, but time is running out for Pastner and the Yellow Jackets.

