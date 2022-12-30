Georgia Tech had one remaining spot in their 2023 and 2025 non-conference schedules and both spots were filled with FCS teams yesterday.

For the Yellow Jackets' last non-conference game in 2023, they will be welcoming South Carolina State to Bobby Dodd Stadium on September 9th. This game will be played in the second week of the season and will be after Georgia Tech's season-opening game in Mercedes Benz Stadium against Louisville and new head coach Jeff Brohm.

Georgia Tech has added South Carolina State and Gardner Webb to future schedules Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The game on September 9th is going to be the second time that Georgia Tech and South Carolina State have faced each other. The previous game was on Sept. 4, 2010, and Georgia Tech defeated South Carolina State 41-10 in Atlanta.

The other non-conference games for Georgia Tech in 2023 include a trip to Ole Miss, a home game against Bowling Green, and a home game against rival Georiga.

In 2025, Georgia Tech is going to be hosting Gardner-Webb for a matchup early in the season on September 6th. Georgia Tech fans might remember the last time the Yellow Jackets faced Gardner-Webb in 2008 because Georgia Tech was nearly upset in that game in Atlanta and won only 10-7,

The other non-conference games on the Yellow Jackets 2025 schedule include a season-opening game on the road against Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders, a home game against Temple on September 20th, and a home game against Georgia to close out the season.

