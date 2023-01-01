Former Yellow Jacket Shaq Mason Helps Tampa Bay Clinch NFC South

One former Georgia Tech offensive lineman has helped his team clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs today.

Former Georgia Tech guard Shaq Mason and the Tampa Bay Buccanneers are going back to the NFL playoffs. Mason and the Bucs had to beat the Carolina Panthers today to get back to the postseason, but they prevailed and are going to be locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC and are currently matched up with the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs.

Shaq Mason has been a great addition to Tampa Bay this off-season. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Mason has been a big addition since being traded from the New England Patriots this past offseason. A former teammate of Bucs quarterback Tom Brady in New England, Mason was plenty familiar with the offense and how Brady wants to play. He finished as Tampa's fourth-highest-graded player on PFF (Pro Football Focus) and had a 70.1 overall grade and a 73.1-grade pass blocking.

Mason was one of the best offensive linemen in the ACC and the country when he was with the Yellow Jackets under former head coach Paul Johnson. Mason played 11 games as a true freshman in 2011. From 2012 to 2014, he started in 39 of the Yellow Jackets' 41 games, including every game as a junior and senior. Mason was first-team All- ACC in 2013 and 2014 as well as first-team All-American in 2014.[2]

Mason and the Bucs finish their regular season on the road against the Falcons next week before playing in their playoff game the following week.

