Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Three-Star Running Back Chris Davis

Georgia Tech has had a running backs coach for only a couple of weeks, but he has been busy making offers for the upcoming 2024 recruiting class.

New running backs coach Norval McKenzie was known as a good recruiter at Vanderbilt and knows the state of Georgia well. His latest offer at the running back position is not from the state of Georgia, however, and it went to one of the best players in the state of Mississippi.

Chris Davis (Picayune Memorial, MS) is a three-star running back and received an offer from the Yellow Jackets coaching staff yesterday.

Georgia Tech brought in one running back in the 2023 class (Evan Dickens) and would love to add a talented back like Davis for next year's class.

It won't be easy to land one of the best players in the state of Mississippi though. Davis also holds offers from Boston College, Florida State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, and Oregon. Those are some of the top programs in the state and will be tough to beat.

Brent Key is hoping to improve Georgia Tech's efforts in recruiting for 2024 Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech's 2023 recruiting class finished ranked 57th in the 247Sports Composite and 12th in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets have a big commitment already for their 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). You can expect Key to build the 2024 class around Williams.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

