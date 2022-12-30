Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Four-Star Offensive Tackle Ethan Calloway
Georgia Tech's new offensive line coach Geep Wade is busy at work offering new recruits up front for his first full recruiting cycle in 2024. The most recent offer went to one of the top prospects in the state of North Carolina.
Ethan Calloway (Lake Norman, NC) is a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite and a top 200 prospect nationally. He is the latest offensive tackle to receive an offer from Georgia Tech.
Calloway is one of the most talented offensive linemen that Georgia Tech has offered for 2024. He has great size at 6'7 300 LBS and is a mauler in the run game. He would be a fantastic addition to the class next year.
Calloway is talented and therefore has other offers from some top programs. Florida, LSU, NC State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, and App State are some of the other offers that Calloway holds.
With the coaching staff now complete, you can expect Brent Key and the rest of the staff to be hard at work on identifying talent and offering new prospects for 2024. The Yellow Jackets finished 58th in the 247Sports Composite rankings in 2023 and that was 12th in the ACC. Key will want to improve that drastically and prospects like Calloway are a good place to start.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
