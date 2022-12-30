Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Four-Star Offensive Tackle Ethan Calloway

Georgia Tech's new offensive line coach Geep Wade is busy at work offering new recruits up front for his first full recruiting cycle in 2024. The most recent offer went to one of the top prospects in the state of North Carolina.

Ethan Calloway (Lake Norman, NC) is a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite and a top 200 prospect nationally. He is the latest offensive tackle to receive an offer from Georgia Tech.

Calloway is one of the most talented offensive linemen that Georgia Tech has offered for 2024. He has great size at 6'7 300 LBS and is a mauler in the run game. He would be a fantastic addition to the class next year.

Calloway is talented and therefore has other offers from some top programs. Florida, LSU, NC State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, and App State are some of the other offers that Calloway holds.

Brent Key is working on building a top 2024 recruiting class Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

With the coaching staff now complete, you can expect Brent Key and the rest of the staff to be hard at work on identifying talent and offering new prospects for 2024. The Yellow Jackets finished 58th in the 247Sports Composite rankings in 2023 and that was 12th in the ACC. Key will want to improve that drastically and prospects like Calloway are a good place to start.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

