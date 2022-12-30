Georgia Tech Cornerback Zamari Walton Announces Return for 2023 Season

Georgia Tech's secondary just received a big boost for the 2023 season.

Cornerback Zamari Walton has announced his return for next season. Walton could have gone pro but is opting to come back to Atlanta and try to lead Georgia Tech to its first winning season since 2018.

Walton was arguably the top cornerback on Georgia Tech last season and finished with 36 tackles, six pass deflections, and an interception. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Walton was the third-highest-graded player on the Yellow Jackets' defense and finished with a 75.5 grade, with a 72.6 grade in coverage.

Zamari Walton was the top corner on Georgia Tech last season

With the return of Walton, the Georgia Tech secondary will be the strength of the defense heading into the season. Safeties LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee will be back as well and they are one of the top safety duos in the ACC. Georgia Tech is going to have to replace a few front-seven players like edge rusher Keion White and linebackers Ace Eley and Charlie Thomas.

Walton is not the first Georgia Tech player to announce his return to Atlanta for 2023. Running back Dontae Smith has also announced that he will be suiting up at Bobby Dodd Stadium next season.

This is great news for head coach Brent Key, defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker, and defensive backs coach Travares Tillman. Walton is a leader in the locker room and his return for 2023 is big for Georgia Tech.

