ESPN Lists Georgia Tech As A Potential Fit For Top Transfer Portal Linebacker
Georgia Tech has already added two transfer linebackers (Braelen Oliver and Andrew White Jr) this offseason, but one football recruiting writer at ESPN thinks that Georgia Tech could be a great fit for one of the top players currently still in the portal.
Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson entered the transfer portal and he has racked up 352 career tackles and 10.5 sacks during his time in Charlottesville and is could be an instant impact player wherever he decided to transfer too.
Billy Tucker is a recruiting coordinator at ESPN and has been evaluating prospects for some time now and he mentioned the Yellow Jackets as one of the potential fits for Jackson to land.
Here is what Tucker had to say:
"Jackson has been one of the top linebackers in the ACC the past three seasons, posting 100 stops in three straight years. In 2022, he had a career-high five sacks, four pass breakups and 41 solo tackles.
Aside from stats, he has been the QB of the defense. Jackson was a high three-star in the 2019 class with a great blend of size (6-foot-1, 234 pounds) and speed. That combination got him on the field early, and his three-down versatility makes him highly coveted in the portal.
The stout downhill run-stopper could return to the Cavs, but he is most likely looking for team that will give him a better chance to win and continue his strong education.
Jackson is an ACC-style linebacker, and an Atlanta homecoming would make sense. He checks all the boxes, both on and off the field, and he would be an immediate impact player for Georgia Tech, which currently lacks experience."
Jackson has certainly been productive during his time with the Cavaliers and if they have room, I would think that Georgia Tech would be interested. Be does bring experience and Tech is going to be losing senior linebackers Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley. Both Eley and Thomas posted over 100 tackles last season and were consistent leaders for the team as well.
Let's see what happens and if Jackson decides to transfer to another school or potentially return to the Cavaliers for next season.
