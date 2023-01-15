Adam Gotsis And The Jacksonville Jaguars Complete Comeback Against Chargers

After one former Yellow Jacket moved on to the divisional round of the playoffs earlier today, another one moved on tonight and did so in historic fashion.

Adam Gotsis and the Jacksonville Jaguars were down 27 and played poorly in the first half of the game, but pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in sports history tonight. Gotsis and the Jaguars will be moving on to the divisional round and could be facing the Kansas City Chiefs next week, depending on how the results of tomorrow's games go.

Gotsis finished with one tackle in the game tonight, but has been a key cog in the defensive line all season.

Adam Gotsis had a solid season for the Jaguars Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Adam Gotsis helped the Jaguars make their first playoff appearance since the 2017 season. This season, Gotsis has tallied 19 tackles, two sacks, and two pass deflections.

Now that Gotsis is moving on, there are three former Yellow Jackets also in the NFL playoffs. Jordan Mason and the 49ers won earlier today against the Seattle Seahawks, Shaq Mason and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, and Harrison Butker and the Chiefs had a bye week.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Jordan Mason and the San Francisco 49ers advance to the divisional round

Georgia Tech Basketball falls to Pittsburgh 71-60

2024 prospect Marcus Mascoll discusses visit to Georgia Tech

More top 2024 targets set to visit Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech coaches are back on the road recruiting

Georgia Tech might be without two key players Saturday vs Pitt

Georgia Tech Basketball vs Pitt: Preview, how to watch, and prediction

Which defensive transfer will have the biggest impact for Georgia Tech?

Which offensive transfer will have the biggest impact on Georgia Tech?

Which 2024 prospects are going to visit Georgia Tech this weekend?