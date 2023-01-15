2024 Offensive Lineman Felix Doege Recaps Junior Day Visit To Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech hosted its Junior Day yesterday and a number of 2024 prospects and targets were in Atlanta.

One of the prospects that were there was a 2024 offensive lineman Felix Doege (Rabun Gap, GA).

Felix Doege is a 2024 offensive line target for Georgia Tech Hudl

Doege recapped his visit with me and we talked up the upcoming recruiting process, how he liked the junior day and other schools that have shown interest in him.

This was Doege's first visit to Georgia Tech and Doege spoke highly of how it went, the academics, and how he was impressed with coaches. He has been in contact with new offensive line coach Geep Wade and Jason Semore, but there was another coach on the Yellow Jackets staff that he was also excited to meet.

Doege admitted that he did not know much about co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke. He told me that it was a cool moment to learn that Weinke was a Heisman Trophy winner at Florida State.

When I asked him what stood out the most about the visit, he said he felt really comfortable, he thought they had a great staff, both coaching, and academic staff and overall just gave him really good vibes. He did say the offensive line met as a group and he talked with Wade afterward.

As far as the recruiting process is going, Doege said he is new to everything and is taking it slow, but would like to get back to Georgia Tech for another visit.

Other schools he mentioned that have offered him and shown interest were Kentucky, Georgia Southern, and Campbell. He has visited both Kentucky and Georgia Southern.

Doege is a talented player that Tech would love to keep home. This will be a recruitment to follow as the 2024 cycle kicks into gear.

Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

