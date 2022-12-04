Skip to main content

Former Georgia Tech Commit Zachariah Keith Commits to West Virginia

A former Georgia Tech commit finds a new home before signing day

Zachariah Keith was committed to Georgia Tech not once, but twice. At the time, he was the Yellow Jackets' highest-rated commitment before backing off of his pledge to Georgia Tech for a second time. 

Keith is a very talented edge rusher at 6'5 250 LBS and he was on an official visit to Morgantown, West Virginia this weekend. After his official visit, Keith decided to commit to head coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineers. 

Georgia Tech does have three defensive linemen committed: Gensley Auguste (West Orange, NJ), Elijah Douglas from Pine Forest High School (FL), and Anthony Little from Rock Creek Christian Academy (MD). 

Keith would have been a good addition to the Yellow Jackets class, but they will have to look elsewhere for help on the edge. This is a nice pickup for West Virginia and Brown, who was on the hot seat recently, but he was brought back for at least another season after West Virginia hired a new athletic director. 

Georgia Tech's 2023 recruiting class currently ranks 57th in the country and 11th in the ACC according to the 247Sports rankings. 

