Kris Murray Leads Iowa Past Georgia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Last night was the beginning of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in college basketball and it is always one of the most anticipated early season showdowns between teams from arguably the top conferences in the country.

Georgia Tech had to go on the road for their game and face the Iowa Hawkeyes, who have had a solid start to their season. Iowa came into the game with a 5-1 record and an unbeaten record at home.

Georgia Tech lost on the road to Iowa in their ACC/Big Ten Challenge game Georgia Tech

Iowa got out to a big lead in the first half, leading 40-29 at halftime and the Yellow Jackets could not really claw their way back into it after that.

Georgia Tech lost this game for a few reasons. The offense is still struggling, as evidenced by 39.1% shooting from the floor and 30.4%. Iowa had a huge advantage in second-chance points, 27-15, a 44-35 rebound advantage, and Iowa had 31 free throw attempts to Georgia Tech's 10. It is hard to beat a good team on the road, but when there is such a discrepancy in categories like these, it is even harder.

The starting five for Georgia Tech in this game were Ja'von Franklin, Jalon Moore, Deebo Coleman, Miles Kelly, and Deivon Smith.

Kelly led the way for Georgia Tech with 21 points and he shot 4-8 from three-point range. Coleman, Smith, and Moore all scored in double digits in this game.

A problem for Georgia Tech in this game was the bench. The bench only scored five points and that is disappointing considering that Lance Terry and Kyle Sturdivant were leading the unit.

Iowa's Kris Murray had an unbelievable game for the Hawkeyes. Murray finished with 31 points and 20 rebounds for the game. Connor McCaffery had a double-double off the bench for Iowa as well.

Georgia Tech is going to be back in action at home this Friday against Northeastern. The game is going to tip off at 7:30.

