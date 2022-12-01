ACC Comes out on Top in 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The ACC can make another case for being the top conference in college basketball.

After Wednesday night, the ACC came out on top of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge with some big victories. There were some losses too, but all that matters is that the ACC beat its biggest competition for top conference in college basketball.

Georgia Tech fell to Iowa in this year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge Georgia Tech Athletics

The ACC got off to a 2-0 start on Monday night when Virginia Tech took down Minnesota and Pittsburgh defeated Northwestern. These were not marquee matchups, but it was a good start for the ACC to get to 2-0 in the challenge.

Tuesday night, the Big Ten had a better night, but the ACC remained ahead. Virginia defeated Michigan, Clemson beat Penn State, and Wake Forest took down Wisconsin. The Big Ten got victories when Iowa beat Georgia Tech, Illinois defeated Syracuse, and Maryland blew out Louisville.

With the ACC holding a 5-3 advantage heading into Wednesday night, it would be up to the top teams to win their big games and they did just enough to get the wins. Miami defeated Rutgers, Duke defeated Ohio State in a marquee matchup, and Notre Dame beat Michigan State. The Big Ten got wins with Purdue beating Florida State, Indiana beating North Carolina, and Nebraska defeating Boston College.

Georgia Tech is going to be back on the court at home on Friday night when they take on Northeastern at 7:30 p.m.

