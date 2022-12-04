Which Georgia Tech Commits Will Be In Atlanta For Visits Next Weekend?

Recruiting season is in full swing for new head coach Brent Key and the Georgia Tech program. With 16 commits now in the class, Key not only has to make sure that he gets new recruits to join this class but keeps the players already committed in the class as well.

This week has been a busy week in terms of recruiting for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have lost a commitment from L.J. Green, a cornerback from Montgomery Prep (AL), and Key and the staff also got a commitment from a cornerback in Nico Dowdell from Loganville High School (GA).

Brent Key has work to do in recruiting before the early signing period Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech is going to have (as of right now) four commits in town next weekend for official visits. Two of them are offensive linemen and both Elias Cloy (Alpharetta, GA) and Gabe Fortson (North Cobb Christian, GA) are going to be in town next weekend. Fortson is currently the highest-rated commit in Georgia Tech's class.

Along with Fortson and Cloy, Georgia Tech is going to be welcoming in linebacker commit Ashton Heflin (Newnan, GA) and cornerback commitment Jarvis Lee (IMG Academy, FL).

Key has a busy month ahead with high school recruiting, transfer portal, and hiring the rest of the coaching staff for next season.

Georgia Tech's 2023 recruiting class currently ranks 57th in the country and 11th in the ACC.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!



Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech gets commitment from 2023 defensive back Nico Dowdell

Georgia Tech Volleyball swept by Marquette

Georgia Tech Basketball defeats Northeastern 81-63

2023 defensive back L.J. Green de-commits from Georgia Tech

ACC wins ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Report: Chip Long and Del Alexander are no longer with Georgia Tech

Kris Murray leads Iowa past Georgia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

George O'Leary and Nick Saban comment on Georgia Tech hiring Brent Key

Georgia Tech officially hires Brent Key