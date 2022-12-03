Georgia Tech Volleyball Loses to Marquette in NCAA Tournament

It was a tremendous season for Georgia Tech Volleyball, but it came to an end last night with a loss to Marquette.

This was the third straight season that Georgia Tech Volleyball had at least 20 wins.

The Yellow Jackets were swept by the No. 4 seed Golden Eagles, but the sets were all competitive. Marquette won the first set 25-23, 25-20 in the second set, and the final set 25-19. It was a competitive match, but Marquette was too much for the Yellow Jackets at the end of the day.

Georgia Tech Volleyball's season came to an end last night. Georgia Tech Athletics

Julia Bergmann led the squad in kills one final time with 13, while sophomore outside hitter Bianca Bertolino pitched in seven kills and a team-high 14 digs. Junior setter Bella D’Amico ran the attack, earning 23 assists.

Georgia Tech spent much of the season ranked in the top ten and was competitive in highly ranked matchups against big-time opponents. Bergmann was one of the best players in the country and earned conference player of the week and national player of the week multiple times.

Players like Bertolino, D'Amico, Erin Moss, and others made it a great competitive effort to watch every night with this team and it was a great season for Georgia Tech.

