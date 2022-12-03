Georgia Tech Takes Down Northeastern 81-63, Remains Undefeated At Home

With Georgia and North Carolina on deck, Georgia Tech needed a win against Northeastern to get back on track after losing three of four. The Yellow Jackets got the win 81-63 and they are still undefeated at home heading into their matchup with the Bulldogs next week.

The starting lineup for the Yellow Jackets was Deebo Coleman, Ja'von Franklin, Miles Kelly, Jalon Moore, and Deivon Smith.

Smith was limited to 19:25 due to a cut lip he suffered late in the first half against Northeastern, but still scored six points with four rebounds and three assists with no turnovers.

The Yellow Jackets' defense has been their calling card early on this season and it was the better unit in this game. Georgia Tech held Northeastern to 35.5% shooting and 20% from three-point range. Tech shot 44.4% from the field and 31.3% from three.

Rodney Howard scored 12 points for Georgia Tech vs Northeastern Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech dominated this game from start to finish and led for over 35 minutes of game time.

Miles Kelly and Jalon Moore led the way for Georiga Tech with 16 points each and Rodney Howard (12).

Some defensive numbers for Tech after this victory: They have limited opponents to 25.6 percent from three-point range this season, which leads the ACC and ranks 27th nationally (KenPom). Only Utah (31.3 percent), Marquette (39.1 percent), and Iowa (34.6 percent) have connected on 30 percent or better (Per Georgia Tech).

Tech has won the turnover battle in six of eight games and has reached its target of 11 or fewer five times this season. The Yellow Jackets have a season turnover margin of plus-2.7, which ranks fifth in the ACC. Its percentage of possessions that end in turnovers (15.9 pct.) ranks 40th nationally (Per Georgia Tech).

Georgia Tech outrebounded Northeastern 46-36.

The Yellow Jackets are going to be back in action on Tuesday at home against Georgia. The rivalry matchup will tip off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.

