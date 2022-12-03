Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From 2023 Prospect Nico Dowdell

One day after losing cornerback L.J. Green in its recruiting class, Georgia Tech was able to get another defensive back on board.

Nico Dowdell from Loganville High School (GA) committed to the Yellow Jackets today and got the recruiting class back to 16 members.

Dowdell joins Jarvis Lee from IMG Academy (FL) as the other defensive back commitment for Georgia Tech as of today.

With Brent Key taking over as the head coach now, Georgia Tech is going to be trying to fill out its recruiting class for the early signing period in a few weeks and for the second signing period in February.

The transfer portal officially opens up on Monday and Key will have to be dialed in there to be looking at recruiting transfers to help fill out the roster to have a competitive 2023 season next year.

As of today, Georgia Tech's recruiting class ranks 57th overall and 11th in the ACC. Pittsburgh, Virginia, and Syracuse are the teams that Georgia Tech is in front of in the ACC recruiting rankings.

Be sure to be locked into AllYellowJackets.com for the latest recruiting news!

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!



Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Volleyball swept by Marquette

Georgia Tech Basketball defeats Northeastern 81-63

2023 defensive back L.J. Green de-commits from Georgia Tech

ACC wins ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Report: Chip Long and Del Alexander are no longer with Georgia Tech

Kris Murray leads Iowa past Georgia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

George O'Leary and Nick Saban comment on Georgia Tech hiring Brent Key

Georgia Tech officially hires Brent Key

Seven Yellow Jackets earn All-ACC Honors