2023 Defensive Back L.J. Green De-Commits From Georgia Tech

With Georgia Tech's season now over after last week's defeat to Georgia and interim head coach Brent Key being promoted to the full-time position, recruiting season is in full effect. Whether it is in the transfer portal or on the high school recruiting trail, Georgia Tech is sure to be busy in the coming weeks.

Recruiting works both ways though and while Key and the Yellow Jackets staff are working hard to get players to commit to playing on The Flats, there was a de-commitment today. L.J. Green, a defensive back prospect from Montgomery Catholic Prep (AL) backed off of his commitment to Georgia Tech this evening.

With Green no longer committed to the Yellow Jackets, that has the class at 15 commits. Jarvis Lee from IMG Academy (FL) is the only other cornerback in the recruiting class as of right now.

Keep an eye out for more movement on the recruiting trail. Key is going to be hard at work filling out his staff, but he has also had coaches out visiting top commits today as well. The next month is going to be busy and the best place to be tuned into for all things Georgia Tech is right here at AllYellowJackets.com.

