Nick Saban and George O'Leary Comment on Georgia Tech Hiring Brent Key

Georgia Tech made the hiring of Brent Key official last night and the Tech alum is hoping that he can build off of the momentum that he created by going 4-4 over the last eight games of the season. Key has the alumni and the player support, but that is not all.

Former Georgia Tech head coach George O'Leary endorsed Brent Key getting the job at Georgia Tech Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Key played for George O'Leary at Tech and the former Yellow Jackets head coach had this to say after Key was hired yesterday:

"I watched very closely this season as Brent took over and saw things move in the right direction. It was clear that the team responded to the changes he made and played hard for him. Congratulations to Brent – I know he’ll do an outstanding job. President Cabrera and J made a great decision, and I look forward to watching the success Brent will have at Georgia Tech"

O'Leary was not the only prominent coach to endorse Key getting the Georgia Tech job. Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who Key coached under before leaving for Tech in 2019, also had nothing but good things to say about Key earning the promotion to head coach:

"Brent did a great job for us at Alabama and was fantastic as the interim head coach for Georgia Tech this year. I know he is excited to lead his alma mater, and he will do an excellent job as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach. Brent is a very passionate coach who works tirelessly at his craft. His players love to play for him, and he does a great job of putting them in situations to be successful. Brent has a wonderful family, and we are so very happy for him to have this opportunity at Georgia Tech”

When you have the backing of the greatest college football coach of all time, that can go a long way and it shows the respect that Key has with other coaches around the country.

Key will officially be introduced as the Yellow Jackets head coach at his introductory press conference next week.

