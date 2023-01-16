Georgia Tech WBB Comes Up Short Against No. 16 Duke

After playing a great first half, Georgia Tech Women's Basketball was unable to sustain the momentum and pull an upset against the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (16-1, 6-0).

The Yellow Jackets led 15-13 after the first quarter and Kayla Blackshear led the way with six early points. Duke got out to a quick 5-2 lead, but Tech battled back and led by two at the end of the first quarter.

The trio of Blackshear, Tonie Morgan, and Cam Swartz each scoring buckets and the defense playing solid, which was a theme for the first half. Tech held a one point lead going into the half, but that is when Duke flipped the switch on offense and started to pull away in the game.

Georgia Tech is now 0-7 in ACC play this season Georgia Tech Athletics

An 11-2 run by Duke had the Blue Devils leading by eight and they only extended it from there. Duke would go on to score 25 points in the quarter and limit Georgia Tech to just 13 points.

Duke would open up the fourth quarter with an 11 point lead and they would only extend the lead from that point. Georgia Tech only scored six points in the fourth quarter and Duke would win the game 65-47.

For the game, Georgia Tech shot 36.7% from the field while Duke shot 53.1%. Tech was outrebounded 28-24 by Duke and 20 total turnovers doomed the Yellow Jackets.

Nell Fortner and her team are back in action at home on Thursday against Syracuse. The game is going to tip off at 7:00.

