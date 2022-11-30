Georgia Tech Makes Hiring Of Brent Key Official

Brent Key is officially the next head coach of Georgia Tech.

Multiple reports had trickled through the day that Georgia Tech had come to an agreement with its interim coach to promote him to the full-time spot and it was made official tonight. Athletic director J Batt took to Twitter to announce the news tonight:

Key, a Tech alum, took over as the interim head coach after Geoff Collins was fired and proceeded to go 4-4, including two ranked wins over Pittsburgh and North Carolina.

Georgia Tech president Angel Cabrera released a statement following the hire of Key:

"I am very excited that Brent Key will be our next football coach,” Cabrera said. “As an alum, he understands and cares deeply about this place and our extraordinary student-athletes. He’s not only incredibly competitive but will do everything he can to make sure students grow as athletes, professionals and human beings. I also want to thank A.D. J Batt for his dedication to our program and all the time and care he’s invested in the past few weeks to evaluate our program, conduct a thorough national search, and make sure we found the right football head coach."

Athletic director J Batt released a statement as well:

"I’m honored to officially name Brent Key the 21st head coach in Georgia Tech football history,” Batt said. “Since I arrived on campus earlier this fall, I have observed first-hand Coach Key’s leadership, passion, energy and genuine care for our student-athletes, our football program and the Institute, as well as how his players and staff responded to his leadership and the genuine care that they have for him. There was strong interest from across the country to be the next head coach at Georgia Tech, and we conducted an exhaustive national search. At the beginning and end of the search, it was clear that the best choice for Georgia Tech is Brent Key. Please join me in congratulating Coach Key, his wife, Danielle, and his daughter, Harper.”

Here is what Key had to say following his hiring as the head football coach at his alma mater:

"I am so proud and grateful to be the head coach at my alma mater, Georgia Tech,” Key said. “I can’t thank President Cabrera, J, and everyone that had a hand in the search enough for the faith that they have in me to lead our program. Like I’ve said many times over the past two months, I love this team, and I couldn’t be more excited to be their head coach. We will work unbelievably hard to make our fans, alumni, and former players very proud of this program. Thank you to everyone who has supported our team over the past two months, and we thank you in advance for your continued support as we begin working toward next season. Go Jackets!”

Here is the video of when the players found out that Key would be their next head coach.

