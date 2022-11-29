Skip to main content

Seven Georgia Tech Players Earn All-ACC Honors

Georgia Tech had seven players recognized for their on-field performance

With the season ending on Saturday, it wasn't going to be long before the All-ACC selections would be announced for the 2022 season. They were released today and Georgia Tech had seven players make the cut for the All-Conference team. 

The Yellow Jackets All-ACC selections were led by linebacker Ace Eley, who made the second team. A host of Georgia Tech defenders made the cut for the third team. Charlie Thomas, LaMiles Brooks, and Keion White were the third-team selections. 

Georgia Tech defensive back LaMiles Brooks

Georgia Tech had seven All-ACC selections for this season

Running back Hassan Hall, wide receiver Nate McCollum, and cornerback Zamari Walton were all listed as honorable mentions. McCollum recently announced his intentions to transfer

Eley finished with 118 tackles to lead Georgia Tech and rank third in the league. This season, Eley became the first Division I FBS player since 2016 with 118 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 12 games (per Georgia Tech Stats). 

Brooks led the Yellow Jackets and ranked third in the ACC with three interceptions on the season. Brooks finished the year with the fourth-most tackles on the team, making 52 stops, including 2.5 for loss. He also broke up seven passes to finish with 10 passes defended and recovered a fumble.

Georgia Tech running back Hassan Hall vs North Carolina

Hassan Hall was one of the best players on Georgia Tech's offense

Thomas was always an impact player on the field. He ranked second in the conference in solo tackles with 71, fifth in total tackles with 112, and fumbles recovered with two. He also finished top-20 in the league in tackles for loss (10.5).

McCollum was the leading receiver for Georgia Tech this season and had 60 catches for over 600 yards. His 60 catches are the most for a Yellow Jacket since the great Calvin Johnson. 

Hall ranked 15th in the ACC with 900 all-purpose yards (521 rushing, 165 receiving, and 214 kicking return yards). Hall is one of just two players in the conference with 500 rushing yards, 150 receiving yards, and 200 kickoff return yards.

Walton finished with 36 tackles, six pass breakups, and one interception. 

