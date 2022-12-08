Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Three-Star Defensive Lineman Rodney Lora
Georgia Tech is in the midst of handing out offers and making visits to some of its top targets. One of the offers that came from head coach Brent Key today was to three-star defensive lineman Rodney Lora, who plays at Woodberry Forrest High School (VA).
Lora is an intriguing prospect at 6'4 270 LBS and he would be a good get for this coaching staff. I would anticipate Key and the rest of the coaches trying to get Lora in for a visit at some point soon and that would be a good sign in this recruitment.
Lora also has other offers from Wisconsin, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and others.
Georgia Tech has two defensive linemen committed in the 2023 recruiting class. Anthony Little from Rock Creek Christian Academy (MD) and Gensley Auguste from West Orange High School (NJ).
The Yellow Jackets class currently ranks 62nd and 12th in the ACC according to 247Sports.
