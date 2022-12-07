CBS Sports Grades Georgia Tech's Hire of Brent Key

Coaching Grades are coming in now from most major outlets and the coaching carousel is slowly winding down. Georgia Tech promoted Brent Key after his stint as the interim head coach for the last eight games of the season and now Key is going to be hard at work to finish the recruiting class and work in the transfer portal.

The first major outlet that gave a grade for Key being hired as head coach was ESPN and they gave the hire a B.

Brent Key is seeing many of the same grades across the industry. Georgia Tech Athletics

A similar grade was given out by CBS Sports Barrett Sallee. He gave the hire a B-. Here was the explanation that Sallee gave for the grade:

"Key led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 record following Collins' dismissal. He's a Georgia Tech alum who knows the challenges that the program faces. With that said, he's a first-time head coach at a Power Five school that has to fight recruiting battles with all of the top-tier teams in the country. It might take some time". Grade: B-

Both ESPN and CBS Sports seem to agree that Key has what it takes as an alum to understand how to win at Georgia Tech, but that it might not happen right away. Only time will tell if these grades prove to be true.

What grade would you give Georgia Tech for hiring Brent Key?

