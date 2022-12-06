Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley Named Second Team All-ACC by AP
Georgia Tech's defense was much improved from the 2021 season and one of the reasons for the improvement was the improved play of Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley. Thomas and Eley can make the claim that they were the top linebacker duo in the country and they were recognized by the AP and named second-team All-ACC performers.
Both of these players were also named All-Conference by the ACC.
Both Eley and Thomas had over 100 tackles for the Yellow Jackets. Eley had a season for the ages by totaling 118 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three pass deflections. Eley put together a great final season for the program.
Thomas had just as good of a season as Eley and he did it while having to miss time due to targeting penalties. For the season, Thomas had 112 tackles, two sacks, two pass deflections, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.
Both players helped lead the Yellow Jackets to defensive improvement and replacing both players is going to be hard to do, but new head coach Brent Key is going to have to find a way.
