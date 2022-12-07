Updated Look At The ACC Basketball Standings Ahead Of Conference Play

Georgia Tech got a big win over Georgia last night thanks to 17 second half points from Miles Kelly. With that, Georgia Tech is going to open up conference play on Saturday against the preseason No. 1 team in the country, North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets are the only team left in the conference that has not played a conference game thus far.

The Tar Heels have not exactly lived up to expectations this season and are currently unranked in the AP poll. North Carolina has dropped four games in a row and lost its ACC opener against Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

Georgia Tech is the only team in the ACC that has not played a conference game yet Georgia Tech Athletics

With conference play underway now, the ACC standings are all jumbled up at the moment and there are a group of teams that are 1-0 in conference play and a group of teams that are 0-1 in conference.

The highest-ranked team in the ACC right now is Virginia and they came in at No. 3 in the latest AP poll. They sit at the top of the standings right now but other 1-0 teams include No. 15 Duke, Miami, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Pitt, and Syracuse.

The 0-1 teams in the conference right now are North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Boston College, Louisville, and Florida State. Louisville and Florida State are a combined 1-17 to start this season (yes you read that right).

Saturday represents a chance to start 1-0 in conference play and pick up a solid win, despite the Tar Heels struggles.

Georgia Tech and North Carolina will tip off at 3:15 this Saturday in Atlanta and the game will be on ESPN.

