Charlie Thomas Officially Declares For the 2023 NFL Draft

One of the best linebackers in the country is officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Charlie Thomas posted on Instagram to announce that he will start to prepare for the next year.

Thomas had a fantastic season that resulted in him earning second-team All-ACC from the AP yesterday. He finished the 2022 season with over 100 tackles, had two sacks, two pass deflections, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He was a constant playmaker for the Yellow Jackets and he is not going to be easy to replace next season.

Thomas was an All-ACC honorable mention in 2021 after having 70 total tackles and a team-high 10 for loss. Thomas also had two interceptions last season. He has been on the field for the Yellow Jackets ever since his freshman season.

Charlie Thomas was one of the best linebackers in the ACC this season Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Before the 2022 season, ESPN's Todd McShay released the list of his top prospects at each position and Thomas made the cut. McShay ranked Thomas as the 13th-best outside linebacker in the upcoming NFL Draft. With a good performance at the Georgia Tech pro day and the NFL combine, Thomas could move up the draft boards.

