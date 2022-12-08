Georgia Tech Offers USF Transfer Tight end Jackson Long

The transfer portal officially opened up on Monday and there has been a flurry of players that have entered since then. Georgia Tech has not been sending out as many offers as other programs, but they were sure to offer a new tight end today.

Jackson Long, a freshman tight end who played at the University of South Florida last season, received an offer from Georgia Tech today.

Long only played one season with the Bulls and did not record any stats. He was a talented player in high school however and has the size and athleticism to be an impact player at some point down the line.

Georgia Tech's tight end room was disappointing this year and neither Dylan Leonard, Luke Benson, nor Peje' Harris was able to make an impact. Long is also a young player and could take over in the future. Georgia Tech does have one high school tight end committed for 2023 in Justyn Reid from Newnan High School (GA).

Tight end Jackson Long is a former three-star recruit 247 Sports- Credit: Ryan Callahan

As a recruit, Long was rated as a three-star recruit and had offers from Tulane, App State, Florida State, and Georgia Southern.

Keep an eye out for more offers to both transfers and high school prospects. Signing day is not far away and the transfer portal is sure to see more additions as well.

