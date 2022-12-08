2023 Cornerback Jarvis Lee De-Commits from Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech's recruiting class took another hit today with 2023 IMG Academy (FL) cornerback Jarvis Lee opening up his recruitment and de-committing from the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech has seen a number of players de-commit in the last week or so and Lee becomes the latest. With his de-commitment, Georgia Tech no longer has any cornerback prospects committed for the upcoming class. Lee was a talented player who had a lot of speed and would have been a good addition to the class.

2023 cornerback prospect Jarvis Lee de-committed from Georgia Tech 247 Sports- Credit: Andrew Ivins

Georgia Tech now has 14 commitments in its 2023 class. The class is ranked 62nd overall and 12th in the ACC.

Signing day is quickly approaching and new Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key is having to navigate hiring the rest of the staff, high school recruiting, and the transfer portal. The staff has been out on the road recruiting and working hard to find other members for this upcoming class.

De-commitments are a part of recruiting and now it is on Key and the rest of the defensive staff to try and fill the hole in the class that was left with Lee de-committing.

